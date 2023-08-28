Teen crossing Long Island Expressway in Queens fatally struck by SUV driver

Legal analyst Barbara McQuade speculated what Kenneth Chesebro and other defendants might be thinking in asking for a speedy trial. She said that in some cases a defendant can catch a prosecutor "flat-footed" and unprepared. Based on what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said, however, McQuade said that she doesn't think that's going to happen. Forcing a quick trial could hurt Trump politically, she also said. It might not hurt legally, but politically it could.

It prompted Blow to wonder if there was another possible tactic.

"I want to keep an eye on this. It could be a tactic to force Trump to help them, because he would hate to see them go down and be convicted with evidence that would implicate him," said Blow. "I'm not convinced it's not a tactic on their part to put pressure on Donald Trump."

Blow also wanted to reinforce that Trump's complaint that there are two tiers of justice is laughable because he's in the higher tier. He said that political people shouldn't allow that message to be co-opted by the GOP.

Trump has already scored special treatment from jails as he's been arrested. They ensured he was able to make it in and out. Until Georgia, he never had to take a mugshot. In the case of Georgia, he was allowed to self-report his height and weight, leading to disbelief and mockery when he claimed he was 6'3" and 215 pounds.

"No other defendant would be treated in this way," said Blow. "What that does is it also implicates the justice system itself. It says, the justice system can be accommodating if it chooses to. It is just not doing it for you."

