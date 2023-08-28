Teen crossing Long Island Expressway in Queens fatally struck by SUV driver

A teenager trying to cross the Long Island Expressway in Queens was struck and killed by an SUV driver early Saturday, police sad. - Katrina Brown/Dreamstime/TNS
A teenager killed attempting to cross a six-lane highway on foot was coming home from a party in Queens, according to a family friend. Carlos Criollo, 18, was on his way home from a birthday party when he attempted to ford the Long Island Expressway near 98th St. in Corona around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, where pedestrian traffic is strictly forbidden, cops said. He was struck by the driver of a 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV heading east in the right lane, police said. Medics took Criollo to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, but he couldn’t be saved. Criollo had been hanging out with family at Flushing...