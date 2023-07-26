Teen MAGA rioter who sat in Pence's chair gets jail after 'marathon' sentencing hearing
Photo via CBS46

A Trump-loving teenager who was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol building has been given more than a year in prison after a "marathon" sentencing hearing that lasted two days, according to reports.

Bruno Cua, who was previously ordered released to the custody of his mother after he was apparently slugged in the face during his brief stint in prison after being arrested, was photographed sitting in the chair belonging to then-Vice President Mike Pence. He was 18 at the time of the attack on the Capitol.

Cua is one of the youngest individuals charged in connection with the riot, the Associated Press reported.

"A high school student from Georgia who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison. Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot," the outlet wrote.

"Before learning his sentence, Cua apologized for his actions and told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he is ashamed of his role in a mob's 'attack on democracy.'"

Moss ended up sentencing Cua to one year and one day in prison, as well as three years of supervised release. The judge convicted Cua of felony charges after a trial earlier this year, according to AP.

"Moss told Cua that he was prepared to give him a longer prison sentence before he heard his statement in court on Wednesday. The judge said he believes Cua is truly remorseful," the outlet wrote.

The sentencing hearing itself was described as a "marathon" by CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

"After a marathon sentencing hearing that spanned two days.... a judge has sentenced Jan 6 defendant Bruno Cua to 1-year + 1-day in prison. Cua was a teenager on Jan 6, 2021. Feds argued he 'jumped' from Senate Gallery to Senate Floor amid mob."

