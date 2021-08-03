Tennessee GOP Speaker threatens 'legislative force' against any schools that require masks

On Monday, local news station WATE reported that the Republican Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives is vowing to block schools across the state from requiring masks for students.

"During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Cameron Sexton threatened school districts with potential legislative force if they choose to issue a mask mandate or close schools due to the pandemic," reported Sebastian Posey. "'We want parents making the decision on whether to wear masks in schools,' said Sexton. 'So, I sure hope school systems do not require a mask mandate for these students and if they do, I'm going to ask the governor for a special session.'"

Tennessee has repeatedly made headlines for controversial decisions surrounding health guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic. Officials with the state health department controversially fired Dr. Michelle Fiscus, their top authority on promoting vaccines, and temporarily shut down all vaccine outreach to minors, even for standard pediatric vaccines required by schools.

The state is also home to Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church, one of the most prominent anti-vaccine pastors in the country.

