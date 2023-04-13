GOP strategist says Tennessee Republicans know they overreached on expulsions

Just days after Tennessee Republicans triggered a nationwide controversy by expelling two Black representatives — Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis — for joining a peaceful protest inside the state Capitol advocating for new gun laws, the pair were appointed to their seats amid outrage.

Ultimately, argued GOP strategist Alice Stewart on CNN's "OutFront" Wednesday, Tennessee Republicans overreached — and they know it.

"You said you were glad they've both been reinstated," said anchor Erica Hill. "Did Republicans mess this up, Alice?"

"They did," said Stewart. "Look, you know, I've worked in the state legislature in neighboring Arkansas, quite familiar with the political dynamics at play in Tennessee. And look, Republicans clearly were frustrated with the actions and the distraction of the Tennessee Three. But they made a mistake in expelling them. They overreacted, and I'm glad to see them back in their positions."

Stewart added that in her conversations with "several" Republican lawmakers, "they acknowledged that they're saddened by this turn of events. They realized that there are other actions they could have taken, whether it's centering them or removing them from their committees."

"At this stage of the game, they're ready to get back to the people's business of the State of Tennessee, and they want to work on passing the budget and working together on the core issue at hand here, which is addressing gun violence and having all sides of the table, but at the end of the day, this Tennessee Three, they violated decorum and protocol and there should be consequences, but at the end of the day, the right step was taken. They're back in the legislature and ready to work together for the people of Tennessee.

Watch the video at this link.