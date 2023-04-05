Founder of progressive Tennessee media outlet says someone fired bullets into his house
Justin Kanew, the founder of the progressive Tennessee-based media outlet The Tennessee Holler, said on Wednesday that an unidentified assailant fired bullets into his house over the weekend.

In a message posted on Twitter, Kanew detailed the alleged incident, which he said endangered the safety of his family.

"On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping," he said. "This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt."

Kanew added that he did not yet know the motivation for the attack and that law enforcement officials were still investigating, and he said he had no plans to make any additional statements at this time.

The Tennessee Holler in recent months has turned a critical eye toward Tennessee Republicans' legislative priorities on numerous fronts, ranging from their recently passed bills targeting drag shows in the state to their apparent inaction in the wake of a mass shooting that took place at a Christian elementary school in Nashville last month.

