Tennessee Republican knocks Pelosi for slow $2,000 aid vote the GOP blocked and he refused to support

Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday for asking for a vote on the $2,000 in aid that President Donald Trump demanded. Instead, Rep. Rose wants the federal government to hand Nashville the money.
Disasters are typical during hurricane season or tornado season, but Nashville, Tennessee, has gone from a tornado in 2019 to a pandemic and recession, followed by a terrorist attack. The city will absolutely be given the aid necessary to help if not from President Donald Trump, then certainly from incoming President Joe Biden. There is also a high likelihood that Nashville-loving country music stars will rush to host fundraisers so Americans who can help.
But Rep. Rose appears to be speaking out of both sides of his mouth. He wants money for Nashville, but not for struggling Americans suffering under the economic crisis due to the coronavirus.
After celebrating the "great" work of the police officers on the scene, he called for federal law enforcement assistance, which was on the ground within hours of the attack. ATF and FBI officers joined with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents to examine the scene and go through the suspected attacker's home. It's unknown how Rep. Rose missed that among the many briefings he has received.
The Fox News host noted that Speaker Pelosi intends to attempt to hold another vote on the COVID-19 stimulus and omnibus spending bill that the president said he refused to sign. Like the president, Pelosi also believes that there should be more significant payments to Americans continuing to seek help amid the crisis.
"Unfortunately, we see Pelosi continuing to play political games," Rep. Rose said. "You know there are people all across this country who need targeted, timely, temporary relief to help with response to the pandemic and the imposed shutdowns across the country. I wish that Speaker Pelosi would have let us provide that aid in a timely manner months ago."
He went on to accuse Pelosi of blocking aid in the House several times. It's unclear what Rose is talking about, but he's outright lying on both accounts. The HEROES Act was passed back in May, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on the bill in the Senate, despite a deal with the White House. For nine months, Senate Republicans have been the ones who refused to come to the table to negotiate. What Pelosi refused to do is pass a bill that didn't have aid to Americans.
President Donald Trump is the one who said that he would refuse to sign the bill that had the $600 checks in it, saying that it was too little. Pelosi agreed with Trump and said that she would hold a vote by noon on Christmas Eve. It was Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the GOP who blocked the up-or-down vote on the increase to $2,000.
Rose opposed the most recent $900 billion stimulus package when the House voted last week. He also voted against the HEROES Act in May 2020. Rose hasn't offered his alternative to the COVID-19 stimulus packages presented that matched what Trump said he wanted.
See Rep. John Rose lie and blame Democrats for his refusal to support the stimulus bills in the video below: