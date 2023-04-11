Tennessee's GOP gov. to sign executive order strengthening background checks for gun purchases

Tennessee's GOP Gov. Bill Lee will sign an executive order this Tuesday that strengths background checks for firearm purchases, The Tennessean reported.

Lee will also call on lawmakers to pass an order of protection law designed to keep guns away from people who present a danger to themselves or others.

"I’m asking the General Assembly to bring forward an order of protection law," Lee told reporters at a police precinct in Nashville. "A new, strong order of protection law will provide the broader population cover, safety, from those who are a danger to themselves or the population."

“This is our moment to lead and to give the people of Tennessee what they deserve," Lee said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Stunned Republican calls out Tennessee speaker over 'horrible' expulsions

The move comes just over two weeks after the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed by 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale.

The order will set a 72-hour period for reporting new criminal activity and would ensure courts submit timely, accurate information to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. “The existing background-check process for purchasing a firearm only works when there is accurate and timely information that's available,” Lee said.

"In this moment, our families deserve action to stop future gun violence. The governor is right to make this a priority before session ends," said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, following Lee's remarks.

"I think we all understand when people are fearful, when people are angry, when people lash out. I have those same emotions myself, we all do," Lee told The Tennessean in late March. "We have an obligation, I have an obligation, to do what I can and work together with leaders across this community to address people's concerns and to protect our kids in whatever way we can."

Read the full report over at The Tennessean.