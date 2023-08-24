Man gets more than 2 years in prison for threats to Democratic senator
U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) speaks with veterans groups at a Capitol rally for the PACT Act. (Shutterstock.com)

A Montana man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for threatening to kill Democratic Sen. John Tester, the Associated Press reported.

Kevin Patrick Smith made the threats in voicemails to Tester's office because he was upset with Tester's policy decisions, court records say. He was sentenced to to 2-and-a-half years in federal prison.

The profane messages included threats to “rip your head off.” The caller said in the messages that he was making the threats "on purpose."

"The FBI contacted Smith on Feb. 1 and told him to stop threatening the senator. But 10 days later, the threatening calls resumed, and Smith was arrested Feb. 22, the documents show," the AP's report stated.

"The criminal complaint, which was later replaced by an indictment, said calls from Smith’s phone number to Tester’s office began in late 2022."

