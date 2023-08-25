Greg Abbott facing furious backlash after rolling blackout warning

People in Texas are once again being told to prepare for rolling blackouts, prompting criticism of the state's governor, Greg Abbott, Newsweek reported.

Texans were asked on Thursday to cut down on their energy usage as experts said the high demand for power in the extreme heat could cause problem with the state's power grid.

"Avoiding the reach of federal regulators, Texas has long operated on a lone grid that is separated from the rest of the country," Newsweek's report stated. "Although the state has been able to remain exempt from federal rules, its power grid has run into issues being disconnected from the nation's other grids, meaning Texas cannot access power from other states, even in times of emergency."

Either way, Texans took to social media to slam Abbott.

"Greg Abbott has turned Texas into a developing country, routinely worried about rolling blackouts," Karthik Soora, a candidate for Texas' state Senate, wrote on X.

"Texas Republicans have been too busy banning abortions, attacking trans kids, and banning books by Black authors in schools to fix the electric grid," wrote Rebecca Marques, who runs the progressive media company Texas Signal.

"Breaking: just got alert in TX that our energy grid is failing ! Great job Greg Abbott on fixing that grid!" wrote Attorney Sara Spector.

