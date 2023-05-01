College baseball player hit by stray bullet as he sat in bullpen: report
Police at shooting scene (Zoran Karapancev / Shutterstock.com)

A Texas college baseball player was struck in the chest by a stray bullet while sitting in the bullpen during a game, the New York Post reported.

The unidentified 18-year-old Texas A&M-Texarkana player was in a game against the University of Houston-Victoria when gunfire erupted on a street outside George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas, the report said.

After being struck in the chest, the player was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, the report said.

The suspected gunmen were identified as 17-year-old Kamauri Butler, who is now wanted on a charge of aggravated assault, and 20-year-old Demarco Banks, who has a warrant out for his arrest for deadly conduct. Arrested at the scene were Yankeengea Smith, 49, who was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of methamphetamine and Ecstasy pills; Nathan Moore, 19, who faces charges of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana, and Marcell Beaver, also 19, who was charged with possession of marijuana.

“The disturbance and shooting all happened on Lynda Street and had nothing to do with the park itself or any event going on there," police said. "Tragically, one of the shots that Butler and Banks fired at each other on Lynda Street traveled several hundred feet and struck the unsuspecting victim at the ballpark.”

