Conservative gives feeble defense of Texas abortion law -- and tells Chuck Todd that it has done 'no harm yet'

National Review editor Rich Lowry on Thursday offered up a half-hearted defense of Texas's abortion law, which he acknowledged was problematic even while maintaining it was a necessary step in the quest to overturn Roe v. Wade.
While appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd, Lowry said that the Supreme Court was right to let the Texas law go into effect, even though it clearly breaks the precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1972.
"This was a procedural ruling that clearly was the correct one," Lowry said of the ruling. "There was no harm here yet."
Todd then asked Lowry if he was really comfortable with empowering vigilantes to snitch on their fellow citizens whom they suspect of getting or even assisting in abortions.
"This feels like turning the public against each other," Todd commented.
Lowry said that it wasn't ideal, but blamed the Roe v. Wade ruling for forcing state legislatures to resort to such measures.
"If Roe weren't in the way, if Roe weren't blocking any significant expression of pro-life sentiment in Texas or in states around the country, no you wouldn't do it this way," he said. "You would just flatly restrict abortion. So the workaround is caused by a distortion from the Supreme Court."
