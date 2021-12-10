Texas judge blocks toughest abortion law in the nation as unconstitutional

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a judge in Texas has blocked the state's new abortion ban as unconstitutional.

The law, the first of its kind in the nation, takes a novel approach to abortion bans, prohibiting nearly all abortions after six weeks — before many women even know they're pregnant — but enforcing the law through civil suits, allowing concerned parties to file legal action against any person who "facilitates" an abortion.

This structure was designed to circumvent current federal precedent guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

"The judge took issue with the enforcement mechanism in his ruling, writing, 'This case is not about abortion; it is about civil procedure… In sum, if SB 8’s civil procedures are constitutional, a new and creative series of statutes could appear year after year, to be enforced by eager ideological claimants,'" reported Blake Montgomery. "Texas Right to Life, a major anti-abortion group in the state, told the Texas Tribune it plans to appeal the ruling."

This comes as the Supreme Court considers a separate abortion case in Mississippi that is explicitly seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade.