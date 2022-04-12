Five Texas DAs slam GOP push to criminalize abortion -- and vow they won't prosecute health care decisions
Pro-choice activists holds a Planned Parenthood sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court. (Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com)

Five district attorneys in the state of Texas on Tuesday slammed their state Republican Party's efforts to decriminalize abortion, and vowed not to prosecute any woman for their personal health care decisions.

The statement -- which was signed by Dallas County DA John Creuzot, Travis County DA José Garza, Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales, Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez, and Fort Bend County DA Brian Middleton -- slammed the "deeply disturbing" recent arrest of a Texas woman who as jailed on murder charges for her decision to terminate her pregnancy.

"We support the Starr Country District Attorney's decision to drop the murder charge against Lizelle Herrera," they write. "We also acknowledge that this criminal prosecution should never have been set in motion in the first place."

They went on the slam the Texas legislature's law that allowed private citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions, as they said it would put women "in desperate situations" where they would "resort to unsafe procedures to terminate their pregnancies."

The concluded by vowing not to conduct such prosecutions themselves.

"We promise to continue fighting for the rights of women in this state and elsewhere and using our discretion as prosecutors to avoid these tragic results," they write.

Read the full statement below.

