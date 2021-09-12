Texas mayor doesn't think anti-abortion vigilante law was meant to stand up in court — just meant to cause fear

Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler doesn't think that the anti-abortion law will ultimately stand up in court, but he doesn't think it was meant to anyway.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, Adler explained that after talking to legal scholars, he's convinced the law wouldn't stand, but it the damage has already been done.

"I don't think it was intended to survive, which is really the perversity of this whole thing that people that have been sworn to defend and protect the Constitution have come up with this construct with vigilantes and bounties in order to subvert that Constitution," he said. "It can't last. This is something that just can't be this way. But that wasn't the intent, I don't think. Even as we sit here now, there are clinics that are closing. Women having to flee the state."

Acosta asked if that was already happening. Already, Oklahoma clinics have seen a huge influx of Texas women desperate for help after being unable to get services in their home state. There aren't any options for women unable to drive to Oklahoma or take off from work, leaving abortions for only those able to afford it.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) lied when speaking to the press about the law, saying that he would stop rape in Texas so abortions wouldn't be necessary. Abbott has been in the governor's office for 2015 and before that he served as the attorney general of Texas from 2002 to 2015. So, Abbott has had almost 20 years to eliminate rape in Texas and hasn't been able to do it yet. Mayor Adler said that it suggests he's known all along how to get rape out of Texas and just hasn't done it.

"This is, unfortunately, something that is part of our society and now to adopt a law that says someone has to go to term with that pregnancy is not something that is supported by the people in the state," he said.

Watch the interview below: