Rachel Maddow predicts backlash to GOP push on abortion: 'The country is against this'

Two MSNBC anchors discussed the U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to block a controversial anti-abortion bill passed by Republicans in the Texas legislature during the handoff between their shows on Friday.

Following the end of Rachel Maddow's show, she discussed the latest developments with Lawrence O'Donnell.

Maddow predicted that, "we're going to see red states all over the country ban abortion using this as the Xerox template, and it's going to go fast."

"Yeah," O'Donnell replied. "Just start with every Republican governor who is running for president, they are demanding of their legislatures right now, send me one of those to sign immediately."

Maddow noted that Republicans were out of step with public opinion.

"Even as the country doesn't want abortion laws made more strict, let alone wants an abortion banned. There is a reason that folks in the conservative media aren't talking about this ruling right now is they're the dog that caught the car, they like talking about trying to achieve this now that they realize that actually country is against this and the backlash is going to be — is going to be considerable," she predicted.

Watch: