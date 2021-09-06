Nicolle Wallace highlights video that ‘previews’ how Texas abortion battle will play out in midterms

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace analyzed how she predicts abortion will play out in the 2022 midterms after Republicans in Texas passed a controversial bill designed to limit the right to abortion.

"With Republicans now traipsing into the arms of the most extreme elements of the GOP base with the law that all the bans of abortion in Texas and turns neighbors and friends into bounty hunters, the question is this, what are Democrats going to with their control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the White House to protect reproductive freedoms, not just for the women of Texas but for all the women in this country?" Wallace asked.

Wallace played a video by bestselling author Don Winslow, saying it was "likely a preview of what's to come in terms of motivating women and Democratic voters to activism."

Don Winslow Films - #TexasWarOnWomen www.youtube.com

The ad features video young women crying while a narrator describes the new law.

"If I'm beaten and raped in the state of Texas, I have to give birth to the baby of my rapist," the narrator explains. "If am raped by my father, brother, or uncle and get pregnant in the state of Texas, I have to give birth to the baby of my family abuser."

"This is madness," the narrator says. "The same people protesting and screaming 'My body, my choice' when it comes to the Covid vaccine are now saying I don't have any control over my own body."

Wallace offered her analysis.

"That ad has had more than 2 million views and is likely to represent the tip of the spear in activating the same voices and people who spilled into the streets of the nation's capital and cities across the country in 2016 and 2017 after Donald Trump's election and inauguration," Wallace said.

Watch: