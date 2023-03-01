Texas anti-drag Republican captured on video performing drag: Report
Nate Schatzline.

The author of a Texas bill that aims to restrict drag performances appears to have himself dressed in drag.

Video posted on social media shows Texas state Rep. Nate Schatzline dressed in drag performing to Javi Mula’s “Sexy Lady,” The Daily Beast reports.

“Nate Schatzline has made his entire personality attacking the LGBTQ community, trans especially children, and vowed to ban drag shows in Texas,” a Twitter user who posted the video wrote on the social media site.

Schatzline in January introduced HB 1266, which aims to put a “sexually oriented business” tag on any venue that hosts drag performances that also allows the consumption of alcohol on the premises. The law would ban anyone younger than 18 from entering such businesses.

The first-term state congressman and ex-pastor admits it’s him in the video, but he accused his critics of mischaracterizing the incident, calling the performance “a joke” while he was in school.

“Y’all really going crazy over me wearing a dress as a joke back in school for a theatre project?” said in a reply to a Twitter user who posted the video.

“Yah, that’s not a sexually explicit drag show… lol y’all will twist ANYTHING.”

