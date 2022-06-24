Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sends employees home to ‘celebrate’ Roe v. Wade news
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gives remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. - Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent employees home on Friday to “celebrate” the overturning of Roe. v Wade, according to an email sent throughout the agency. In the email, Paxton said the day will be an annual holiday at the state agency “to commemorate the sanctity of life.” “Today we celebrate life and the protection of the unborn with the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade,” the email said. The Office of the Attorney General offices will be closed for the day and employees should plan not to work after noon, the email said. “Attorney General Paxton and the e...