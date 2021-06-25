Trump insurrectionist files hilarious court document in effort to replace 2 of 3 branches of government

An attorney in Texas who lost his job as associate general counsel of an insurance company after traveling to Washington for the "Stop the Steal" really that immediately preceded Trump's insurrection has filed a new document as he continues his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Paul M. Davis was visited by the FBI about his role in the January 6th insurrection.



"Ever since footage of him outside of the U.S. Capitol went viral on the day of the Jan. 6th siege, Texas-based lawyer Paul M. Davis has embarked upon a self-styled quest of J.R.R. Tolkien-esque proportions. Davis filed a federal lawsuit asking nothing less than the wholesale replacement of two branches of the U.S. federal government. He said the FBI visited his home to ask him for his statement, and a federal judge referred him to the Disciplinary Committee for the Western District of Texas," Law & Crime reported in February.

Paul, Paul, Paul.



You have filed this complaint demanding that the US be placed in a Stewardship pending new elections. It's already 5 months after the Inauguration and you want ANOTHER THREE MONTHS? And then you'll file a motion to amend?



You have erred really quite badly. pic.twitter.com/KwbnXuflKj

— Mike Dunford (@questauthority) June 25, 2021





