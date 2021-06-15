'Do your job': Texans blast Greg Abbott for 'embarrassment' sovereignty resolution as they face more blackouts
Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech outside Lockhart, Texas, on Feb. 1, 2021. - Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was blasted by many Texas residents on Tuesday after he hyped up a new culture war stunt during a time when residents of the state are staring at the prospects of more blackouts.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's electric grid, urged Texans on Monday to conserve energy to avoid a fresh wave of blackouts in the state.

Despite this, Abbott on Tuesday was more focused on pushing symbolic resolutions asserting Texas's "sovereignty" in all powers not directly allotted to the federal government in the United States Constitution.

"I just signed a Resolution asserting Texas sovereignty under the 10th Amendment over all powers not granted to the federal government by the US Constitution," Abbott wrote on Twitter. "The Resolution officially notifies the President & Congress to cease acts of encroaching upon the powers of states."

Many of the governor's constituents, however, were not happy that his focus was anywhere but on the looming power crisis they face -- check out some reactions below.