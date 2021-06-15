'Do your job': Texans blast Greg Abbott for 'embarrassment' sovereignty resolution as they face more blackouts

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was blasted by many Texas residents on Tuesday after he hyped up a new culture war stunt during a time when residents of the state are staring at the prospects of more blackouts.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's electric grid, urged Texans on Monday to conserve energy to avoid a fresh wave of blackouts in the state.
Despite this, Abbott on Tuesday was more focused on pushing symbolic resolutions asserting Texas's "sovereignty" in all powers not directly allotted to the federal government in the United States Constitution.
"I just signed a Resolution asserting Texas sovereignty under the 10th Amendment over all powers not granted to the federal government by the US Constitution," Abbott wrote on Twitter. "The Resolution officially notifies the President & Congress to cease acts of encroaching upon the powers of states."
Many of the governor's constituents, however, were not happy that his focus was anywhere but on the looming power crisis they face -- check out some reactions below.
@GregAbbott_TX Do these powers include the power to fix the grid?— EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) 1623775101.0
@GregAbbott_TX You did this instead of working on our power grid? Not all that useful.— Amlaw00 (@Amlaw00) 1623774269.0
@GregAbbott_TX Why don’t you figure out how we won’t get our goddamned electricity cut off because you can’t do your job!!???— Janet Leigh 🇺🇸 (@Janet Leigh 🇺🇸) 1623774406.0
@GregAbbott_TX Meanwhile you micromanage Texas cities….— TamaraVotes.TX (@TamaraVotes.TX) 1623775740.0
@GregAbbott_TX Cool stunt, bro. It won't work. As a Texas voter, I'm not buying it. And, yes, you'll be voted out of office.— The Great War & Modern Memory (@The Great War & Modern Memory) 1623776392.0
@GregAbbott_TX TEXANS WOULD PREFER YOU WORKING ON THE POWER GRID SINCE SUMMER HAS JUST BEGUN AND WE SEEM TO ALREADY HAVE TROUBLE.— Texas Gal (@Texas Gal) 1623774990.0
@GregAbbott_TX Great! What other essentially meaningless things will you announce in the future?— Joseph Nobles (@Joseph Nobles) 1623774726.0
@GregAbbott_TX Here's the resolution. It's an embarrassment. https://t.co/fHwHiEhJxh— RandomWinston1984 (@RandomWinston1984) 1623775667.0
@GregAbbott_TX sir when people freezing to deatg told you “please keep the power” this is not what they meant— kilgore trout, offer expires june 31 (@kilgore trout, offer expires june 31) 1623776033.0
@GregAbbott_TX The 10th Amendment was the same argument used to retain the right to enslave Black People, Greg.— Andy Rose - The GOP is the American Fascist Party. (@Andy Rose - The GOP is the American Fascist Party.) 1623774305.0