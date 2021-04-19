WATCH: Mask-hating Texas school board candidate rants about being 'a woman of God' after getting kicked out of Nordstrom

A mask-hating school board candidate from Texas was caught on video recently going on an unhinged rant after getting kicked out of a Nordstrom for refusing the comply with the store's public safety rules.

Local news station KVUE reports that Lake Travis ISD School Board candidate Kara Bell was arrested and given an assault citation after she got into a confrontation with a Nordstrom employee who asked her to wear a mask in the store.

Witnesses told police that Bell "shoved an employee before forcing her way into a dressing room where she proceeded to call the Nordstrom Rack corporate office" to complain about her treatment, KVUE reports.

Body camera video taken by Sunset Valley police shows Bell reacted with hostility to being questioned and said that her religious faith meant she didn't have to comply with public health regulations.

"I am a Christian woman of God!" she ranted. "And you are not going to put your disgusting rules on me that are false and not true. I will not have it. You understand that?"

Bell also claimed that mask mandates were a plot to "bully" her.

"I'm sick of being bullied!" she yelled. "I'm sick of being lied to and it's not going to happen anymore! Do you understand?!"

Watch the video below.

BODY CAM: Lake Travis ISD school board candidate cited in mask dispute | KVUE www.youtube.com