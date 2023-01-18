Texas Republican vows to clamp down on nonexistent foods made from aborted fetuses

The food you're eating does not have aborted fetal remains in it -- but if it does, Texas Republican state Sen. Bob Hall wants you to know about it.

Vice News reports that Hall has introduced a bill mandating that any food that is "manufactured using human fetal tissue" be "clearly and conspicuously labeled."

But as the Vice News report makes clear, no food legally sold in the United States is made from fetal remains, and a spokesperson for the Food and Drug Administration tells the publication that there is no way their agency would sign off on any such food.

“There are no conditions under which the FDA would consider human fetal tissue to be safe or legal for human or animal consumption,” the spokesperson explained.

However, Vice notes that Hall's bill could nonetheless have a real-world impact on scientific research involving fetal cell lines that have been used to develop drugs.

"These lines can be collected from a single miscarriage or abortion, then replicated in labs, over and over again, for decades," the publication writes. "Fetal cell lines have led to development of many major vaccines, such as the vaccines against chickenpox and Hepatitis A."

Hall, for his part, gave a statement to Huffington Post claiming that "many Texans are unknowingly consuming products that either contain human fetal parts or were developed using human fetal parts," and he said it was their right to know what they were consuming.