Texas GOP lawmakers facing 'fallout' over Ken Paxton impeachment: report

The impeachment trial for embattled Texas A.G. Ken Paxton is pending, but fellow Republicans in the state are already being hit with political shrapnel, according to a Saturday news report.

Republican leaders and lawmakers throughout the state of Texas are being wrapped up in the impeachment drama, with Paxton supporters reportedly targeting those who might vote to impeach him. Paxton is accused of corruption charges including accepting bribes, disregarding his official duty, and obstruction of justice in a pending securities fraud case, according to prior reports.

Paxton has also personally called his fellow lawmakers to threaten them with political consequences if they vote to impeach, according to CBS.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"When House members first heard details of the 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Paxton, Republican Texas Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth dropped a bombshell: 'I would like to point out that several members of this House while on the floor of the House doing state business, received telephone calls from General Paxton personally threatening them with political consequences in their next election.'" the outlet reported Saturday. "Geren didn't identify the lawmakers he accused Paxton of making the threats. The attorney general's office didn't respond to our email requesting comment."

Further, CBS was able to obtain text messages that corroborate the Paxton calls.

"But text messages obtained by CBS News Texas between Michelle Smith, one of Paxton's assistants at the Office of the Attorney General, and Republican Texas Rep. Jeff Leach of Allen, show there were hard feelings over this matter. Back in February, when Paxton asked state lawmakers to fund the $3.3 million settlement with four whistleblowers he fired, Leach told reporters he was troubled by it and wanted a hearing," the outlet reported. "In a text message to Smith, Leach said: 'I won't be talked out of doing my job and fulfilling my oath.'"



Read the full article here.