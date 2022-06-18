Texas GOP celebrates Pride Month by declaring homosexuality 'an abnormal lifestyle choice': report

The Republican Party of Texas appears poised to significantly alter its party platform as it holds its convention in Houston.

Sewell Chan, the editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune, reported from the convention.

"The party’s 2020 platform was *relatively* more moderate and economy-focused, after TX D’s made gains in 2018 statehouse races and w an unpopular Trump in the WH. Two years later, culture war issues and condemnation of Biden are at the forefront," he explained in a Twitter thread. "Right now convention delegates are debating a plank in the platform that calls homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice,” language that was not included in 2018 and 2020."

He described how the debate played out.

"One delegate, David Gebhart, said the provision 'does no benefit to the party' and calls for softening the language: 'We are the Republican Party of Texas, not the Westboro Baptist Church.' Mix of laughter and boos," Chan reported. "Another delegate, Nate Criswell, says weakening the homosexuality language would be caving to political correctness. 'People appreciate calling a spade a spade.' A third delegate mentions dildos and fisting before she is cut off."

"On a voice vote, a motion to amend the homosexuality plank fails. Language calling it 'an abnormal lifestyle choice' remains," he reported.

The Texas GOP blocked Log Cabin Republicans from having a booth at the convention.

"Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice," the plank says. "We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values. No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification."

On Friday, Sen. John Cornyn was booed at the convention and on Saturday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw was accosted and accused of being a "globalist RINO" and called "Eyepatch McCain," which was what Tucker Carlson called Crenshaw a month earlier on Fox News.



