Texas GOP precinct chair blasted over 'hate-filled' resolution that calls for 'deadly force'
After she submitted a resolution that called for all Chinese nationals to be considered "spies" and the banning of all abortions, among other things, Texas Democrats are calling for the removal of Harris County GOP precinct chair Carla Richburg, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Texas Democrats shared a copy of the document to their Twitter account where Richburg calls for the removal of "sex education of any kind" and for the "manditory [sic]" death penalty for people found guilty of murder of police officers and other crimes.

She also called for Texas to "wage war against all invaders into the Texas borders by deadly force" with minimal warning, as well as the banning of all medical mandates to fight pandemics and to remove the word "marriage" from same-sex marriages and only consider them as civil unions.

In a statement, Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu called for Richburg's removal as precinct chair in "America's most diverse city."

"The hate-filled priorities list she submitted is indefensible and not legitimate political discourse," Evbagharu said.

"Even the consideration of a resolution with this salacious rhetoric would embarrass an impugn the integrity of this body," the statement reads.

