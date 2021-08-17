Mask mandate-banning Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Greg Abbott (Facebook)

According to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the Republican governor has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been fully vaccinated, but the delta variant of the virus has proven to be much more likely to lead to breakthrough cases.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure the state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment," said a statement form his office.

The governor's office also said that thus far the he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

Abbott, who has been outspoken in his opposition to wearing masks, pushed a ban on any community or school district that mandates them.

See the full statement below:

SmartNews