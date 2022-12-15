‘Texas is watching.’ Reparations meeting attracts those placing their hopes in California
Walter Foster, 80, of Los Angeles, raises a sign calling for a focus on financial compensation as the California Reparations Task Force takes public comment earlier this year. - Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS

OAKLAND, Calif. — Baraka Davis traveled from Texas to deliver her message to California’s Reparations Task Force Wednesday. “Texas is watching each and every one of you,” she said. Davis, 43, was one of several people who came to Oakland City Hall for the first of the committee’s two-day December meeting. Their presence reflected the historic stakes of the group’s state-sponsored effort to study and develop reparations for the generational harms of anti-Black racism. In California, they see an opportunity for overdue redress, after centuries of disappointment. Davis said in an interview later ...