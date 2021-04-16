Biden rescinds Texas health care waiver -- says Trump administration 'materially erred': report

Texas Republicans suffered a major setback on Friday.

"The Biden administration on Friday rescinded approval for changes to Texas' Medicaid program granted by the Trump administration, saying that federal Medicaid officials "materially erred" by speeding approval for the state's $100 billion-plus request in January," Dan Diamond reported for The Washington Post on Friday. "Two federal health officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, characterized Friday's decision as an effort to push Texas toward accepting the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion. Texas, which has more uninsured than any other state, is one of only 12 that have not expanded the program."

"Health advocates have called Texas' waiver an effort to work around the federal Medicaid expansion by setting up alternate funding to help cover the costs of uninsured patients," the newspaper reported. "Texas Gov. Greg Abbott slammed the Biden administration decision, saying it was 'obstructing health care access for vulnerable Texans and taking away crucial resources for rural hospitals in Texas. … With this action, the Biden administration is deliberately betraying Texans who depend on the resources made possible through the waiver.'"

The newspaper obtained a copy of the letter:

HHS letter to Texas. Screengrab.
















