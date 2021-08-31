Texas school's first Black principal put on leave after conservative uproar over critical race theory

A Texas high school principal has been placed on paid leave after a group parents at a school board meeting accused him of teaching critical race theory. But according to multiple sources speaking to The Dallas Morning News, the controversial academic theory is not taught anywhere in their school district.

"I've only chosen to speak out against baseless allegations after [the district] allowed a man to speak my name at the July 26 board meeting," Colleyville Heritage High School principal James Whitfield said.

"I have done nothing wrong by anyone."

Whitfield was also asked by the school district to remove photos from Facebook showing him embracing his wife, who is white, after some complained they were inappropriate.

In a lengthy Facebook post from July 31, Whitfield wrote that being a school administrator "does not take away my rights and ability to be human and defend myself."

"I am not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman. I am the first African American to assume the role of Principal at my current school in its 25-year history, and I am keenly aware of how much fear this strikes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they used to be," he wrote.

In a letter to parents Monday, Superintendent Robin Ryan announced that Whitfield has been placed on leave but that he would "not go into the specifics because it is a personnel matter, adding that "the entire District leadership team and I are fully committed to the success and well-being of Colleyville Heritage students as we move forward together."

"We remain committed to providing a learning environment that fosters and encourages student academic and extracurricular achievement," Ryan wrote. "I am grateful for your partnership and look forward to working with you to serve and support the students of Colleyville Heritage High School."

According to Whitfield, instead of the district "issuing their support of me, they came after me."