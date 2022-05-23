Texas GOP lawmakers ask Supreme Court for emergency shield from disclosing redistricting map 'motives'

Three Texas Republican legislators have filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking that they be shielded from having to explain their motives for creating a discriminatory redistricting map.

The petition states that "Representatives Ryan Guillen, Brooks Landgraf, and John Lujan" were "involuntarily subpoenaed" in a case brought by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and other groups. The plaintiffs argue that the state's proposed redistricting maps are discriminatory.

According to the Texas Tribune, the new map would reduce the number of Black and Latino congressional districts.

"People of color accounted for 95% of the state's growth over the last decade, but in the new map there's one less Hispanic majority district and zero districts with a Black majority," the paper noted.

In their emergency petition to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas lawmakers argue that they do not have to explain their motives because of legislative privilege.

"[T]he probative value of any one legislator’s motivations or impressions is weak at best, while the affront to federalism and comity is at its zenith," the petition states.

According to Democracy Docket, depositions are set to begin on Tuesday and a ruling would be expected "soon" after that.