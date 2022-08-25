Texas Right to Life political director arrested for 'soliciting a minor' online

The former political director for the anti-abortion advocacy group Texas Right to Life has been charged with soliciting a minor online, The Courier reports.

Luke Bowen was caught in a sting carried out by Montgomery County Internet Crime Against Children. He faces a second-degree felony, which carried a two- to 20-year sentence and a fine of up to $10,000. He was released on $50,000 bond.

“This investigation revolves around a fictitious alleged minor created by law enforcement and posted on the Internet. There is not a real victim in the case," said Bowen's attorney E. Tay Bond.

Bowen has reportedly pleaded not guilty in the case.

Texas Right to Life told The Courier that Bowen was terminated from his position on Aug. 3, the same day he was charged, although details surrounding his termination were not provided.

"Texas Right to Life is arguably the most influential anti-abortion group in the state," wrote feminist activist Jessica Valenti in response to the news, "in addition to lobbying (and spending millions doing so), the organization also endorses extremist candidates and raises money for them. The organization’s biggest donor is billionaire Farris Wilks, responsible for bankrolling the state’s far-right shift."

