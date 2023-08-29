Texas state trooper pleads guilty to helping his father smuggle drugs

A former Texas state trooper pleaded guilty this Monday to helping his father smuggle drugs, Valley Central reported.
Pablo Talavera Jr., 35, said he lied to FBI agents back in 2019 when drug smugglers kidnapped his father, telling them his father wasn't involved with drug smuggling.
“In doing so, Pablo Talavera chose his father’s criminal organization over the people he was sworn to protect. Now, this office will hold him to account for his corruption," U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.
Pablo Talavera Sr. headed a drug trafficking organization that smuggled methamphetamine from Texas to Tennessee.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“In the course of the investigation, FBI agents learned that Talavera, Sr. made representations that he had family members, both in corrections and with probation, that could assist him with obtaining information for the benefit of the Talavera DTO,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. “Talavera Sr. also claimed to have an attorney friend who could get Talavera Sr. any information on any case for a fee of several thousand dollars.”
According to an informant, Talavera Jr. “utilized his position as a Texas DPS State Trooper to obtain and provide law enforcement sensitive information and escort money (bulk cash) and/or narcotic loads for the Talavera DTO."
Read the full report over at Valley Central.