Experts slam 'horrible' final voting bill in Texas for 'new, egregious suppression measures'
On Saturday, Republican lawmakers in Texas unveiled the final "conference" version of their election reform bill — which contains all of the previous controversial provisions banning drive-through voting, severely curtailing Sunday voting, and making it harder for disabled people to vote by mail, and adds in new provisions like requiring voter purges if county registrations and population data don't match, and allowing judges to toss out elections without proving if voter fraud decided the outcome.

The bill would need to be re-approved by the state House and Senate by Sunday evening, when the legislative session concludes, putting pressure on Republicans to move the bill forward with little time for the public to review the final text.

Legal experts immediately slammed the bill as a full-frontal assault on voting rights.