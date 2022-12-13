'This is Texas — get with the program': Woman flashes gun at neighbors who came by to tell her about their party

A Houston woman is facing charges allegedly pointed a gun at a couple who let her know about an upcoming party in their apartment complex, ABC13 reports.

The couple was door-knocking to let neighbors know about their upcoming party in case there would be noise. According to the couple, when they knocked on Kierra Brown's door, she opened it while pointing a gun at them.

"This is Texas. Get with the program," Brown reportedly told the couple. Speaking to police after the incident, Brown said she was holding a toy gun.

Brown, 35, was told by a judge to have zero contact with the couple and her bond was set at $10,000.

