Thai museum unveils 1,000-year-old artifacts returned from US

Two ancient sandstone artefacts believed to have been stolen from Thailand during the Vietnam War were unveiled Monday at a Bangkok museum, greeted with a fanfare of traditional dancers and an elaborate worship ceremony. The temple support beams -- which were returned Friday -- boast exquisite carvings of the Hindu deities Indra and Yama that date back to the late 10th or 11th century. They had been on display for decades at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum, and their repatriation to Thailand followed a yearslong investigation by the US Department of Homeland Security. On Monday, museum staf...