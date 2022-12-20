Dems' decision on Trump’s taxes could provide GOP with a revenge tool in 2023

One of the most far-reaching decisions of the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives will be made on Tuesday with only a week to go before they transfer power to a Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Jan. 3.

The House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal, will decide if they want to make public former President Donald Trump's tax records from 2015 to 2020.

But will the Democrats' desire for transparency turn into a tool of revenge once Republicans return to power in the House of Representatives?

Neal has been very vocal on completing the long-pursued request into Trump's tax filings, especially after the Supreme Court opened all legal avenues to release records last month. However, political insiders and legal analysts alike say that the Democrats should be careful that their desire for Trump's taxpayer transparency does not leave the door open for more evasive taxpayer record requests from a GOP-controlled committee.

IN OTHER NEWS: Kevin McCarthy issues a warning to GOP senators as he struggles to clinch House Speaker spot

Those sources point to a 2014 investigation led by a Republican-controlled House of Representatives into an IRS official that they deemed had discriminated against conservative groups.

In the New York Times story, George Yin, an emeritus tax law professor from the University of Virginia called the possibility, "the end of tax privacy to me," he continued. "Essentially no one's tax information is really protected, as long as you cross some interest who happens to be in power at some particular point in time, then we will all be vulnerable."

With noted Democrat donor Sam Bankman-Fried in custody on a wide variety of financial and fraud charges, the party could be the victim of short-sightedness of making Trump's tax records public and providing the GOP with a valuable revenge tool in 2023.