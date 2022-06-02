Watch: MAGA hat-wearing Trumpster refuses to take a position on slavery

The comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Steifler have released another one of their "The Good Liars" videos.

In the video, Selvig interviewed a man wear a "Make America Great Again Hat" and a "keep it flying" Confederate flag T-shirt at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Houston.

"And why do you want to keep it flying?" Selvig asked.

"Why would anyone want to erase our heritage?" the man replied.

"Well," Selvig responded, "some people would say that flag symbolizes racism, it symbolizes slavery, and they might have some valid points there."

"That's their opinion and they're welcome to their opinion if they want it," the man replied.

"Are you pro-slavery?" Selvig asked. "Are you against slavery?"

"No comment," the Trump supporter replied.

"But thank you for the interview," he added as he turned to walk away.

"I'll give you one more change," Selvig said. "Pro or anti slavery?"

"Uh, no comment," the man replied.

Selvig offered the man a third chance.

"I'll give you one more opportunity to say if you're pro or anti slavery," he said.

"No, no comment," the man replied.

"Alright, well there you have it. 'No comment' on the — if you're in favor of slavery or not," Selvig said.

The two have a long history of pranks and this was not the only video they released at the NRA convention.

They also released a video where Selvig sarcastically praised NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre during the convention.

Selvig said he was tired of people "spreading misinformation" about LaPierre following mass shootings.

""You heard it after Las Vegas, you heard it after Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, you heard it after Columbine, you heard it after Parkland, you heard it after Virginia Tech, you heard it after El Paso, you heard it after Buffalo, you kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn't doing enough and frankly, that's not true," he said. "The NRA, under Wayne LaPierre's leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and maybe these mass shootings would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more and prayed a little bit more."

The video of Selvig talking to LaPierre has received 9.5 million views.







