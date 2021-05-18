‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ team reimagined Chicago as a war zone, but stopped short of bombing The Bean

The senator was defiant about the vacation as he shared a tweet promoting "awesome" trips to Cancun on Tuesday.

But commenters quickly pointed out that many suffered as a result of the deadly winter storm.

"A child froze to death," one person replied, referring to an 11-year-old boy who died in a freezing mobile home.

"Don't think your constituents find your sense of humor appealing after you abandoned them in a time of crisis," another commenter agreed.

Read some of the responses below.

A child froze to death

— Mankrik's Wife (@Marty_Shannon) May 18, 2021

Just go and don't come back.

— Corinne Hensley (@cr_hensley) May 18, 2021

You spend so little time in Texas I'm curious if you could find it on a map

— Tony (@tony68729098) May 18, 2021

So gross

— Maya (@amaya_rimal) May 18, 2021

Next time a crisis hits Houston, you can get out of town even cheaper!

— Les Matthews (@lesmatthews) May 18, 2021

When the joke writes itself...

— Christienne Octavia (@christieoctave) May 18, 2021

I'd refrain on commenting on trips to Cancun if I were you pic.twitter.com/shQW0TOGcI

— half-vaccinated Lee 🇨🇦 (@kwalls2003) May 18, 2021

The people of your state were in dire straits when you willfully abandoned them. The fact that you are joking about it confirms that you have no regrets. You are what you are, sir.

— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) May 18, 2021

To blatantly make fun of people dying is just sick

— alex brucker (@brucker206) May 18, 2021

Abandoning your constituents as punch line. How Ted Cruz.

— Fielding (@FieldingFishly) May 18, 2021

Well over 100 people died.

— Henry A. Gray (@HenryAGray1) May 18, 2021

Making jokes about how you abandoned your state leading to a child freezing to death does not make it ok.

— Meidas_Brandy Miller (@brandyleah1) May 18, 2021