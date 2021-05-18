‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ team reimagined Chicago as a war zone, but stopped short of bombing The Bean
Janine and June escape to Chicago on a recent episode of "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu. - Sophie Giraud/TNS

CHICAGO — Chicago is ravaged by war on “The Handmaid’s Tale” — but of course our damn parking meters managed to survive. Last week’s episode of the dystopian Hulu series follows June (played by Elisabeth Moss) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) after they escape to Chicago, which has become a major battleground in the fight against Gilead forces. The pair hide out in a Dante’s Pizzeria; swap their handmaid’s cloaks for a Cubs hat at the Field Museum; and wander past Do-Rite Donuts in a deserted West Town neighborhood. “We actually had reached out to various companies to see if we can get clearance o...