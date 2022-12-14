The lyrics and story behind Argentina’s World Cup song ‘Muchachos’
Photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

By Avi Creditor Argentina and its fans have had plenty to sing about in Qatar, and ‘Muchachos’ has become their rallying cry. Argentina’s men’s national team and its fans have had plenty to sing about in Qatar. They’ve booked a place in Sunday’s World Cup final, and the spirit surrounding La Albiceleste has been vigorous throughout the competition, as they go in search of their first World Cup title since 1986 and their third overall. A rallying cry has followed the players and fans wherever they’ve gone, and if you’ve watched any Argentina match or looked for footage from the stands at the st...