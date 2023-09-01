‘The Matthew Shepard Story’ documentary to premiere 25 years after tragic anti-LGBTQ hate crime
Matthew Shepard (Gina Van Hoof)

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s tragic death, a new documentary has been announced to honor the posthumous impact made by the gay college student, who died after being abducted, beaten and left for dead in Laramie, Wyoming. Investigation Discovery announced Thursday that “The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime” will premiere Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Featuring interviews with friends and allies, local journalists and community members, and even celebrities who were deeply affected by Shepard’s story — including Rosie O’Donnell, Andrew Rannells and Adam Lambert — the fi...