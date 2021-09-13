'The new threat': Former FBI official warns right-wing extremists are taking January 6 around the country

On MSNBC Sunday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi outlined the danger posed by far-right extremists as they look to take the fight they started on January 6 all over the country.
"Here's what does not encourage me, or at least kind of gets me concerned, and that is that the chatter on violent extremist sites," said Figliuzzi. "Proud Boys chat right now has moved from, hey, let's not go to Washington, D.C. for this rally. Let's go local. There will be too much security. It's going to be too hard a target. Let's do it elsewhere. [It] has moved now since the Biden announcement on vaccine policy changes in ramping up vaccines in terms of mandatory and testing, they are energized by this and they, now in some circles, are saying, we're going to the rally. Others are saying no, we're going to change the date, and so I'm seeing a lot of rallies planned for the 25th of September, all over the United States."
"So what does this all tell us?" said Figliuzzi. "That we're in for a new heightened threat level in the United States and it's from domestic threats like this. So local and state ... this is really going to come down to the feds coordinating response, and vigilance by local, county, and state law enforcement, because this thing is going to turn local. It's happening now. Every weekend, there's some Proud Boys rally that turns violent on the West Coast or the Pacific Northwest. This is the new threat."
Frank Figliuzzi says extremists are taking January 6 "local" www.youtube.com