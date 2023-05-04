'The Next Alex Jones': Minnesota conspiracy theorist accused of causing harassment of bereaved families
Accusations that his anti-science conspiracy theories have caused the harassment of families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones has some asking if a former rapper and bounty hunter could be the "next Alex Jones."

Stew Peters, from Minnesota, is the creator of an anti-vaccine film entitled "Died Suddenly," which purports to show that Covid vaccination programs represent "the greatest orchestrated die-off in the history of the world."

Peters reportedly gave a "rare" interview to BBC reporters, who asked the question, "Is this anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist the next Alex Jones?"

In the interview, the filmmaker says he is "happy" about the influence of his movie, and that he wants the individuals responsible for Covid inoculations to be executed.

"We asked Mr Peters about the fabricated evidence within the film, including clips of blood clots and birth defects which the BBC and other researchers have traced back to medical training materials pre-dating the pandemic. But he refused to answer direct questions," BBC reported.

The outlet added that Peters said that, "This is an attempt to try to discredit me or the film rather than talking about the millions of people that are dying," and described Covid vaccines as a "bio-weapon…[that's] killed unprecedented, record-smashing numbers of people."

When pushed further, Peters still refused to provide direct answers, the BBC said.

"We asked Mr Peters why he'd included examples of people supposedly 'dying suddenly' from Covid vaccines which were easy to disprove — including clips filmed before the pandemic or before the vaccines were available," according to the article.

"I'm on a very specific mission, and that is to expose lies that are killing people," he reportedly said.

BBC includes quotes from Trisha Hickman, a former army analyst, scientist, and teacher, who received hateful messages on Twitter after she posted on the social media site that her husband had "died unexpectedly."

"When she posted on Twitter last November that her husband had died unexpectedly, 'those words really opened up floodgates for people telling us what horrible people we were for getting vaccinated and how it was our fault,' she told BBC.

