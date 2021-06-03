The Obamas-produced animated series ‘We the People’ to launch on Netflix July 4

Former President Barack Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS
The Obamas are getting a bit animated for their next Netflix project. The forthcoming series “We the People,” executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, will launch on the streaming giant July 4. Created by Chris Nee, the music video series is designed to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people through 10 three-minute episodes covering a range U.S. civics lessons. Nee also created the Disney series “Doc McStuffins.” Employing a visually compelling variety of animation styles, the series is set to original songs performed by artists such as H.E.R., Janell...