The price of beauty: in City of Love, some say roses harm the planet

'Subpoena Kevin McCarthy': Democrats urged to bring witnesses after bombshell report on Trump call
February 13, 2021
Democratic House impeachment managers are facing growing public pressure to call witnesses to testify at Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial in the wake of bombshell reporting on the former president's conversation with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a right-wing mob.
Progressive watchdog groups, as Common Dreams reported earlier this week, have been urging Democrats to call witnesses since before the start of the trial, but CNN's late Friday story on Trump's conversation with McCarthy as the violent assault took place last month added fuel to those demands.
<p>During the phone call, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/12/politics/trump-mccarthy-shouting-match-details/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according to</a> <em>CNN</em>, Trump told the California Republican, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," a comment that reportedly prompted a shouting match between the two GOP leaders.</p><p>While the Democratic leadership is <a href="https://www.politico.com/newsletters/playbook/2021/02/08/democratic-impeachment-managers-feeling-muzzled-491672" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">hoping for a speedy end</a> to the trial in order to move forward with confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominees and legislative business—including coronavirus relief—critics argued Friday night that failure to call witnesses following news of Trump's remarks to McCarthy would be a dereliction of duty.</p><p>"Democrats should call Kevin McCarthy as a witness and have him testify under oath about this call," <a href="https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1360385461487874048" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> Judd Legum, author of the <em>Popular Information </em>newsletter. "I know they want to wrap this up but it won't take long. The American people deserve the truth."</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1360376811599720448&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F13%2Fsubpoena-kevin-mccarthy-if-you-have-democrats-urged-bring-witnesses-after-bombshell&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 384px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>After House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), delivered their <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/02/09/watch-jamie-raskin-deliver-heartbreaking-personal-account-insurrection-day-1-trump" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">striking case</a> on Wednesday in support of convicting the former president for inciting a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government, several members of the Senate Democratic caucus <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/02/11/trump-impeachment-trial-democratic-senators-say-no-need-witnesses/6728449002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> Thursday that witnesses would not be necessary.</p><p>"I feel like we've heard from enough witnesses," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), referring to interviews played during House Democrats' presentation. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats, "I think the case has been made. I don't know what witnesses would add."</p><p>But observers argued that the new details of Trump's phone conversation with McCarthy indicate that compelling the House Republican leader and others to testify under oath could yield important new information. Calling witnesses would require a simple-majority vote in the Senate.</p><p>"As evidence of Trump's behind-the-scenes sociopathy mounts, it becomes clearer that Dems must call witnesses," <a href="https://twitter.com/ThePlumLineGS/status/1360380361788841988" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> the <em>Washington Post</em>'s Greg Sargent.</p><p>Others echoed that sentiment, pointing also to <a href="https://twitter.com/AnaCabrera/status/1360393866663374849" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">new reporting</a> confirming that Trump was aware that former Vice President Mike Pence was in danger when he <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/02/11/looks-trump-wasnt-playing-around-president-was-told-pence-danger-just-minutes" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted an attack on Pence</a> during the mob assault.</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1360400850678665216&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F13%2Fsubpoena-kevin-mccarthy-if-you-have-democrats-urged-bring-witnesses-after-bombshell&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 266px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1360409187898040321&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F13%2Fsubpoena-kevin-mccarthy-if-you-have-democrats-urged-bring-witnesses-after-bombshell&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 266px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1360443652296818688&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F13%2Fsubpoena-kevin-mccarthy-if-you-have-democrats-urged-bring-witnesses-after-bombshell&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 362px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>In an appearance on <em>MSNBC</em> late Friday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) argued the new reporting "undermines the entire defense that the president's lawyers have put on" and said he would be open to calling witnesses to testify at the trial.</p><p>"I think [House impeachment managers] have established a slam-dunk case that the president incited violence for the purpose of overturning the election," said Van Hollen. "If they make a decision to call witnesses... obviously we would welcome that."</p><p>Watch:</p><p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5nK4pFA0OnM" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;"></iframe></p>
'Sociopathic': New reports suggest Trump sided with violent mob during Capitol attack
February 13, 2021
As a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building last month, then-President Donald Trump rejected pleas from Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of his top GOP allies—to call off the assault and remarked, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
Reported by CNN late Friday and publicly confirmed by a Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump last month, the details of the former president's comments during a phone call with McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack on January 6 came after Trump's attorneys presented their falsehood-riddled case against conviction on the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial, with a verdict expected as early as Saturday.Trump's attorneys contended that the former president wanted the demonstrators who marched to the Capitol just after his now-infamous speech to peacefully protest, but observers said CNN's reporting makes that argument even less credible than it was Friday afternoon.
<p>"The <em>CNN</em> scoop blows up two Trump defenses: That he wanted rioters to be peaceful (LOL), and that he wielded into action to contain the damage," <a href="https://twitter.com/ThePlumLineGS/status/1360380361788841988" target="_blank">tweeted</a> the <em>Washington Post</em>'s Greg Sargent. Trump did not publicly comment on the attack until hours after it began, releasing a video praising the insurrectionists and urging them to go home.</p><p>Judd Legum, author of the <em>Popular Information</em> newsletter, <a href="https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1360383822643286018" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">argued</a> that the <em>CNN</em> report "should really end any doubt about whether Trump is guilty."</p><p>"Trump is guilty," Legum wrote. "Some people will vote to acquit him anyway, but that doesn't change the fact that he's guilty."</p><p>Shortly following the publication of <em>CNN</em>'s story, Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington—one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month—confirmed the news outlet's reporting on the call in a <a href="https://twitter.com/HerreraBeutler/status/1360419828721401856" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement posted to Twitter</a>.</p> <p>"When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol," Beutler said. "McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said, 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"</p><p>Addressing the former president's aides and former Vice President Mike Pence, Beutler added, "If you have something to add here, now would be the time."</p><p>In a segment on <em>CNN</em>'s reporting<em> </em>Friday night, <em>MSNBC</em>'s Chris Hayes said if the account of Trump's comments is true, "that's sociopathic."</p><p>"That's a quote for a movie villain—not the president of the United States," said Hayes.</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1360397530161364995&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F13%2Fsociopathic-new-reporting-gop-lawmaker-account-suggest-trump-sided-violent-mob&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 548px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the Congressional Progressive Caucus whip, <a href="https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1360438001927655424" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> the <em>CNN</em> reporting further confirms that "Trump wanted those storming the Capitol to keep him in power."</p><p>"There is no ifs or buts about it," Omar added.</p>
'Smoking gun': House Republican admits Trump made an explosive comment during the Capitol attack
February 13, 2021
Shortly after day's proceedings in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump wrapped up on Friday, CNN published a new report revealing explosive details that go to the heart of the trial.
Citing multiple Republican House members as sources, including one on the record, CNN reported on a conversation between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that the former president is accused of inciting. During the trial, Trump's lawyers argued that he had no role in the attack, despite his speech urging the mob to "fight" beforehand and the rioters' own comments claiming they were acting on behalf, in addition to other evidence of his intent.
<p>But CNN's report brought forward what might be the most explicit evidence yet of Trump's intent to incite the rioters as he hoped to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes making Joe Biden the next president. It also indicates he was trying to leverage the attack in his efforts to overturn the election.</p><p>"Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump said on Jan.6 in the phone call, CNN reported. It cited "lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy."</p><p>McCarthy, in response, reportedly said: "Who the f--k do you think you are talking to?"</p><p>At the very same moment, the report said, "rioters were breaking into his office through the windows."</p><p>"You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at," Washington Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler told CNN, confirming the account of the call on the record. "That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn't care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry."</p><p>CNN continued:</p><blockquote>As senators prepare to determine Trump's fate, multiple Republicans thought the details of the call were important to the proceedings because they believe it paints a damning portrait of Trump's lack of action during the attack. At least one of the sources who spoke to CNN took detailed notes of McCarthy's recounting of the call.</blockquote><p>This adds to the evidence, which was already substantial, that <a href="https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/jan-6-capitol-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump was using the Capitol attack</a> to pressure Congress into overturning the 2020 presidential election.</p><p>"So we have yet another smoking gun," said Norm Onstein, of the American Enterprise Insititue. "Two points. Shows McCarthy's cowardice on impeachment. Shows Trump reveled in the violence."</p><p>McCarthy had previously discussed his call with Trump, but not in as much detail.</p><p>"I called the president," McCarthy had said. "I begged him to go talk to the nation."</p><p>According to a previous report by <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1347527159317999616?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Jake Sherman</a> of Punchbowl News, the pair "got into a screaming match ... as an enraged mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the episode. McCarthy, one of the president's closest allies in Congress, demanded that Trump release a statement denouncing the mob. Initially, Trump would not agree to do it."</p>
