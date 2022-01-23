Heavy.com has researched Merrill Lynch wealth manager James Iannazzo after he went after shop employees - throwing a smoothie at them and made statements about one staffer's immigration status.

"He was arrested and charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree criminal trespass after the Saturday, January 22, 2022, incident," the report explained.

It all happened because the man didn't tell the staff that there was a peanut allergy, he only said "no peanut butter." But for those with severe allergies, using a spoon or pitcher that touched peanut butter can be deadly. Typically when food service workers are told that there is a severe allergy, additional measures are taken.

The videos show Iannazzo demanding to speak to the person who made the drink, but they couldn't tell him which did.

"Stupid f*cking ignorant high school kids," he ranted. He was then asked to leave after demanding to speak to a manager. They told him that he could call the corporation to file a formal complaint. Iannazzo called the employee a “f*cking b*tch."

Heavy revealed that staff had to block the door because Iannazzo tried to get behind the counter to the workers.

“There was one girl, she was 16. Literally, it was like her second day,” the TikTok video explains. “She was in the back, already called the police.” She and another co-worker were forced to use their bodies to block the door because “before I started recording he tried to get in multiple times.”

No assault charges have been filed yet because to do, so the employees would have to file a report, police explained.




