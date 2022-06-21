The staggeringly un-Christian antics of Lauren Boebert

In my nearly 30-year career in the nation’s capital with the National Association of Evangelicals, it was my privilege to watch the give and take of politics and religion. The Founders’ brilliance has sought to balance “liberty and justice for all” by creating a society where strong religious convictions and strong political civility could go hand in hand.



Not anymore.

In a recent speech to a Colorado Springs church, Rep. Lauren Boebert joked that Jesus needed an AR-15 to avoid crucifixion. The laughter and some applause is a disturbing sign some Christians may be buying into bad theology, following someone other than Jesus, and led by a different spirit.

And someone ought to tell the congresswoman that praying for the death of the president (supposedly joking) as she did of President Joe Biden recently is dangerous. When a Southern Baptist leader publicly prayed God “smite (Al Haig, Reagan’s Secretary of State) hip and thigh,” it has been considered bad form and what C.S. Lewis called the “devil’s lie,” namely that politics is not just something, but everything. The Bible warns us not to be “held captive” by any worldly philosophy, and empty deceit (Colossians 2:8), and that would include political parties, it seems.

What our country needs are leaders who set aside their own political ideologies and empty deceits, to pursue truth. The best illustrations of that today are former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Be under no illusions, it is an expression of fear, not wisdom, and a sign of weakness, not strength.

Indicted seditionists and insurrectionists wanted to literally hang Pence by the neck on the mall on Jan. 6, but he didn’t cave. Cheney risks her job for standing up to the “big lie.” We now know from the January 6th Committee that even former President Donald Trump knew he was peddling a lie, but sought millions of dollars to perpetuate it. G.K. Chesterton described the madman as the person who, “far from losing his mind, has lost everything except his reason.”

Members of Congress, such as Boebert, who believe and purvey the big lie become, whether they realize it or not, a threat to democracy and ultimately to the churches that buy into this lie as well.

Why do I say that?

Jesus said (John 8:32), “If you remain in my word you are truly my disciples and you shall know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” I can’t think of many things more constraining than “Christian nationalism,” which has crept into evangelical churches.

When members of Congress, especially those known for their sarcasm and heretical theology, go to church to peddle their ideology, joking or not, they become the best argument for their opponents, the most powerful factor in their own rejection at the ballot box, and a prime reason for repudiation of religious values in society.

Is that what followers of Jesus should want? I think not.





