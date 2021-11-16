The Who’s Roger Daltrey compares Rolling Stones to ‘a mediocre pub band’
Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who play at the Desert Trip music festival at Indio, California, on Oct. 9, 2016. - MARK RALSTON/AFP/TNS

The Rolling Stones likely won’t get no satisfaction from Roger Daltrey’s new comments about the band. Daltrey, the longtime frontman for The Who, compared the Stones to pub performers in a new interview with the Coda Collection. “But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!’” Daltrey said with a laugh. Daltrey, 77, did have high praise for the Rolling Stones’ frontman, Mick Jagger. “You’ve got to take your hat off to him,” Daltrey said. “He’s the number one rock ‘n’ roll performer.” The Stones,...