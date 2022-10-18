Elizabeth Holmes' witness slams Theranos founder's push for a new trial

Disgraced Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is now making a ploy for a new trial, based on the fact that Adam Rosendorff, a former lab director at her company who testified extensively against her, allegedly came to her home and expressed regret about his role in getting her convicted.

However, according to The Daily Beast, that lab director is vehemently pushing back on that idea — standing by his testimony and making clear the verdict against her was justified.

"In a court document filed last month, Holmes’ defense claimed Rosendorff had expressed remorse to her partner, William Evans, claiming he felt 'he had done something wrong,'" reported A.J. McDougall. "In court on Monday, Rosendorff reiterated that his trial testimony had been truthful. He explained he had felt sadness that Holmes’ young child, born weeks before her trial began last year, could grow up without a mother. But 'I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes,' he added. 'The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.' [U.S. District Judge Edward] Davila did not rule on the defense’s motion Monday, but is set to do so in the days ahead."

Holmes, once celebrated as one of the nation's great self-made billionaires, founded Theranos with promises the company would develop a compact machine that could perform hundreds of blood tests from a single pinprick of blood. In fact, Holmes and her company never had the technology for such a thing, and was lying to investors, at some points even sending out samples for conventional blood tests while pretending their equipment was doing it.

Analysts widely believe all of the attention and investor money poured into Holmes' fraudulent enterprise had a chilling effect on companies and researchers actually trying to improve blood tests — although the technology has improved in recent years.

Holmes was ultimately found guilty of four counts of wire fraud, along with some of her higher-ranking associates. Assuming no new trial is granted, she is scheduled for sentencing on November 18, where she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

