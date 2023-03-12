'There wasn't enough insurrection': Donald Trump Jr. suggests DNC and RNC pipe-bomber was a hoax

Donald Trump Junior this weekend suggested that the person or persons who planted pipebombs at the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters immediately before the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection do not exist. Junior explained that he believes this because there were no arrests or significant coverage of the thwarted attacks in the news.

"They had the insurrection narrative. You notice how the, the 'bombers' at the DNC and at the RNC – the guy that left pipe bombs there – just sort of disappeared from the news. It's like, you know what? In case there wasn't an insurrection or there wasn't something bad at the Capitol, they had that to fall back on to continue and perpetuate the evil narrative of what was going on that day," Junior said on his podcast.

But since they were able to create and apparently manipulate footage, uh, over that day, as well as just have enough, you know, outrage, cycle and run with it. 'Um, we can forget about the bomber. We don't really need that anymore,'" Junior pantomimed. "That was just sort of the backup plan. If, if there wasn't enough insurrection created in my mind, then that seems to be what has to have, um, been done here."

Watch below:



