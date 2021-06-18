'They just decided they didn’t want Trump people': Ex-Trump admin lawyers struggle to find jobs

In the wake of Donald Trump's presidency, some of lawyers who had top roles in his administration are having trouble finding a job, Bloomberg reports.

Ken Cuccinelli, who served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under Trump, said that a recent job opportunity slipped through his fingers because they "decided they didn't want Trump people."

"It was just flat out—you can call it Trump discrimination," he said.

Bloomberg's John Hughes and Jasmine Han reported that other top lawyers from the Trump administration who were closely connected to his most controversial policies have struggled to find post-Trump presidency positions.

"I don't think anyone coming out of the George W. Bush administration was told, 'We can't hire this person,'" Cuccinelli said. "I'm sure Jan. 6 made it that much worse than it ever would have been."

Former Attorney General William Barr, former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone are among those who still haven't found full time jobs.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.